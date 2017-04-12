The family of prominent Pakistani qawwali singer Amjad Sabri said they were trying to leave the country as they felt they were “being watched”, Dawn reported. “We are trying to settle in London, we have a brother there,” Amjad Sabri’s brother Azmat Sabri told the Pakistan daily.

Azmat Sabri, however, confirmed that they had not received any death threats. He said the family was ready to leave Karachi as early as tomorrow if they are issued visas.

Speaking to Pakistan’s ARY News earlier this week, Azmat Sabri said they felt their lives were at stake in Liaquatabad since Amjad Sabri was murdered. “Although, we have spent all our lives in this city, we now consider ourselves insecure,” he said.

The eminent singer was killed in June 2016 when unidentified gunmen had fired at his vehicle in Karachi. Amjad Sabri had died of two gunshots to the head. Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan group were responsible for the attack.