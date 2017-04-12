A former employee of website ScoopWhoop has accused one of its founders of sexual harassment and the company’s management of inaction despite her complaints. The woman has alleged sexual assault by Suparn Pandey during the two years of her employment with the company, catchnews reported on Wednesday.

The woman has filed a First Information Report at the Vasant Kunj police station in Delhi. In her complaint, she said she was subjected to “inappropriate comments and lewd remarks” by Pandey, who even sent her a “lewd video” over the official Gmail chat. “Mr Suparn Pandey in public commented on my sexuality and this comment included calling me a names [sic.] which reflected on my sexual orientation and my sexual preferences [sic.] as well as characterised me in a certain way”, the complainant said, according to catchnews .

She said she had felt “physically violated” and “disgusted” when Pandey once approached her after a meeting, when she was alone at her work station and told her to be less “aggressive” while dealing with people. He had then “kissed her forehead” before walking away, she said.

The complainant has also accused the other two founders, Sattvik Mishra and Sriparna Tikekar, of ignoring her complaints. She said she had approached Tikekar about the harassment and was assured that such incidents would not be repeated. However, no action was taken against Pandey, she claimed. Moreover, she was made to work with Pandey in close quarters despite her complaints. She also claimed that the management publicly humiliated her after she complained, according to catchnews.

This comes only weeks after former employees of The Viral fever accused its chief executive officer and founder Arunabh Kumar of molestation. He was later booked on the charges.