The big news: US experts question Pakistan’s sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: ScoopWhoop’s co-founder has been booked for sexual harassment, and a BJP youth wing leader offered a bounty for Mamata Banerjee’s head.
A look at the headlines right now:
- US experts feel Pakistan’s case against Kulbhushan Jadhav is ‘flimsy’ and ‘politically motivated’: Islamabad is using the former Indian Navy officer to send a ‘strong message’ to India for isolating them at the world stage, said one expert.
- ScoopWhoop co-founder accused of sexual harassment by former employee, FIR lodged: The complainant has accused Suparn Pandey of making ‘inappropriate comments and lewd remarks’ and sending her an inappropriate video on official Gmail chat.
- BJP youth wing leader offers Rs 11-lakh reward for beheading Mamata Banerjee: Yogesh Varshney’s statement was in response to police action taken on a rally to mark Hanuman Jayanti in Birbhum district.
- US investors in India must self-certify their bank accounts by April 30 to avoid them being blocked: The CBDT directive is to ensure compliance with the US’ Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, which applies in India under a deal with the country.
- There is no question of going back to paper ballots, says Congress leader Veerappa Moily on EVM debate: The former UPA minister said only ‘defeatist’ people blame EVMs for their electoral loss.
- If granted, the extension of deadline to deposit old notes will be applicable to all, says SC bench: The court was hearing pleas against the Centre’s decision to only allow restricted sections of people to exchange scrapped notes until March 31 this year.
- Taiwan bans sale and consumption of dog and cat meat: Offenders can be publicly humiliated, according to the amended animal protection laws.
- African migrants trying to reach Europe via Libya are being sold in ‘slave markets’, says UN agency: The International Organisation for Migration said they face ‘systematic malnutrition, sexual abuse and even murder’.
- Captured Indian fishermen rescued Pakistani officers after their boat capsized near Gujarat, say reports: The country later released the fishermen and the boats they had taken to Karachi on Monday.
- United Airlines parent company’s shares drop over video of passenger being dragged off flight: United Continental Holdings’ market cap was wiped off around $255 million on Tuesday.