A look at the headlines right now:

US experts feel Pakistan’s case against Kulbhushan Jadhav is ‘flimsy’ and ‘politically motivated’: Islamabad is using the former Indian Navy officer to send a ‘strong message’ to India for isolating them at the world stage, said one expert. ScoopWhoop co-founder accused of sexual harassment by former employee, FIR lodged: The complainant has accused Suparn Pandey of making ‘inappropriate comments and lewd remarks’ and sending her an inappropriate video on official Gmail chat. BJP youth wing leader offers Rs 11-lakh reward for beheading Mamata Banerjee: Yogesh Varshney’s statement was in response to police action taken on a rally to mark Hanuman Jayanti in Birbhum district. US investors in India must self-certify their bank accounts by April 30 to avoid them being blocked: The CBDT directive is to ensure compliance with the US’ Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, which applies in India under a deal with the country. There is no question of going back to paper ballots, says Congress leader Veerappa Moily on EVM debate: The former UPA minister said only ‘defeatist’ people blame EVMs for their electoral loss. If granted, the extension of deadline to deposit old notes will be applicable to all, says SC bench: The court was hearing pleas against the Centre’s decision to only allow restricted sections of people to exchange scrapped notes until March 31 this year. Taiwan bans sale and consumption of dog and cat meat: Offenders can be publicly humiliated, according to the amended animal protection laws. African migrants trying to reach Europe via Libya are being sold in ‘slave markets’, says UN agency: The International Organisation for Migration said they face ‘systematic malnutrition, sexual abuse and even murder’. Captured Indian fishermen rescued Pakistani officers after their boat capsized near Gujarat, say reports: The country later released the fishermen and the boats they had taken to Karachi on Monday. United Airlines parent company’s shares drop over video of passenger being dragged off flight: United Continental Holdings’ market cap was wiped off around $255 million on Tuesday.