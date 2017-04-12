A Delhi court on Wednesday issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant against industrialist Vijay Mallya for evading summons in a case of violation of the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, PTI reported. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Dass passed the order after the Enforcement Directorate submitted that the non-bailable warrant issued by the court against Mallya on November 4, 2016, had not been executed and that it needed more time to do so.

An open-ended non-bailable warrant does not carry a time limit for execution, unlike the ordinary non-bailable warrant. The court, however, has asked the Enforcement Directorate to file a follow-up report within two months.

The Enforcement Directorate had issued a summons to the businessman in connection with an alleged payment of $200,000 [approximately Rs 1.3 crore] to a British firm for displaying the Kingfisher logo in Formula One World Championships in London and some European countries in 1996, 1997 and 1998. It had claimed that the money was allegedly paid without prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India in violation of FERA norms.

While issuing the non-bailable warrant against Mallya in November last year, the court had observed that he had no inclination to return and had scant regard for the law of the land. It had said that a coercive process would have to be initiated against the liquor baron. The court, on October 4, had also said that it had specifically noted that Mallya could approach the authorities and obtain an emergency document to return to India but he had not taken any such step.