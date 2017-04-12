Internet media and news portal ScoopWhoop on Wednesday responded to a sexual harassment case filed against its co-founder Suparn Pandey, saying it would follow all the steps required. In a statement, ScoopWhoop said it condemned “any kind of harassment at the workplace”. It also said it has an Internal Complaints Committee that includes two senior women employees. The complaint about Pandey is now being looked into. “We are fully prepared to accept the findings of the investigations and dutifully take the necessary action if found guilty,” the statement said.

The company has added that it is cooperating with the Delhi Police in the ingoing investigation. ScoopWhoop’s statement came after the police had filed an FIR against Pandey earlier in the day. In the FIR, the complainant alleged that she was sexually harassed and also accused ScoopWhoop of not acting on her complaints against Pandey for two years.

She said she was subjected to “inappropriate comments and lewd remarks” by Pandey, who had even sent her a “lewd video” over their official Gmail chat. “Mr Suparn Pandey in public commented on my sexuality and this comment included calling me a names which reflected on my sexual orientation and my sexual preferences as well as characterised me in a certain way”, the complainant said, according to Catchnews.

The complainant said she had felt “physically violated” and “disgusted” when Pandey once approached her after a meeting, when she was alone at her work station and told her to be “less aggressive” while dealing with people. He had then “kissed her forehead” before walking away, she said.

The complainant has also accused the other two founders, Sattvik Mishra and Sriparna Tikekar, of ignoring her complaints. She said she had approached Tikekar about the harassment and was assured that such incidents would not be repeated. However, no action was taken against Pandey, she claimed. Moreover, she was made to work in close quarters with Pandey despite her complaints. She also claimed that the management publicly humiliated her after she complained.

Here is the full text of their statement: