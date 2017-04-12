A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

US investors in India must self-certify bank accounts by April 30 to prevent them from being blocked: The CBDT directive is to ensure adherence to the US’ Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, which applies in India under a deal with the country. United Airlines parent company’s shares drop over video of passenger being dragged off flight: United Continental Holdings’ market cap was wiped off around $255 million on Tuesday. Delhi court issues new non-bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya in FERA violation case: It does not carry a time limit for execution, unlike the ordinary non-bailable warrant. State-run oil corporations will revise petrol, diesel rates every day from May 1: The scheme will first be launched in Udaipur, Visakhapatnam, Chandigarh, Jamshedpur and Puducherry. If granted, the extension of deadline to deposit old notes will be applicable to all, says SC bench: The court was hearing pleas against the Centre’s decision to only allow restricted sections of people to exchange scrapped notes until March 31 this year. Apple, Microsoft among companies that have stashed $1.6 trillion in tax havens, says Oxfam report: The charity organisation said corporate tax dodgers cheat the poor countries out of approximately $100 billion annually. SC orders BSNL to shut down mobile tower after man claims it caused his cancer: This is the first time a cell tower is being deactivated because of an individual’s complaint about its allegedly harmful effects.