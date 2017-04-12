Scientists have discovered a new species of shrimp and named it after the rock band Pink Floyd. The species was found off the Pacific coast of Panama and the details of Synalpheus pinkfloydi have been published in the Zootaxa journal, co-authored by zoologists from Oxford University Museum of National History, Universidade Federal de Goiás in Brazil and Seattle University in United States.

One of main reasons scientists chose the name was that they wanted to “honour” the rock band. “I have been listening to Floyd since The Wall was released in 1979, when I was 14 years old. We are all Pink Floyd fans, and we always said if we would find a pink one, a new species of pink shrimp, we would name it after Pink Floyd,” said Sammy De Grave, Research head at Oxford University Museum of National History, according to BBC. Grave had earlier named another shrimp species Elephantis jaggerai after Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

However, the name is also a shoutout to the fact that this particular species can create sound of up to 120 decibels with its large claws. The sound, which scientists said was louder than a rock concert, kills small fish. Also known as the pistol or snapping shrimp, Synalpheus pinkfloydi has enlarged pink claws that help generate sonic energy when snapped rapidly. “The description of this new species of pistol shrimp was the perfect opportunity to finally give a nod to my favourite band,” said Grave.

The zoologist team from Oxford are such big fans of the band that they have made two fictitious album covers featuring this pink shrimp, reported The Telegraph. While on the cover for the album Animals, the species replaces the pink pig above London’s Battersea power station, the cover for The Wall has the pistol shrimp on the Museum of Natural History.