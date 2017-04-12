An ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Goa government on Wednesday sought a total ban on cow slaughter in the state. “There should not be any cow slaughter activity in the state,” Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party leader and minister Sudin Dhavalikar told PTI.

Dhavalikar made the statement when he was asked about Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat’s call for a nationwide ban on cow slaughter. Bhagwat had asked for such a law when he condemned the recent violence in Alwar, Rajasthan. “Our stand has always been against killing cows, who symbolise mother in our culture. If the new government [under Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar] wants to do something good, they should first shut down the Goa Meat Complex [ the state-run abattoir] ,” said Dhavalikar.

The MGP leader also added that the party’s demand was not only action against illegal slaughterhouses, but the killing of any animal. The coastal state has a sizeable population that eats beef.

However, another ally in the coalition government, the Goa Forward Party, called the demand “unthinkable”, reported Times Now. “It’s is against the ethos of Goa and we will not allow it to happen,” said the party.