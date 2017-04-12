A look at the headlines right now:

Panel says Art of Living destroyed Yamuna floodplains and it will take 10 years, Rs 13 crore to fix it: The Sri Sri Ravi Shankar-led foundation said it would study the report and decide on what to do next. Thirteen Bills passed in the Budget Session, among them the key legislation on GST: While the Rajya Sabha spent a majority of its productive time (41%) on non-legislative business, the Lok Sabha spent 21%, PRS Legislative Research said. Scientists name new shrimp species after Pink Floyd: Synalpheus pinkfloydi can make a noise that is louder than a rock concert by snapping its enlarged claws rapidly.

Goa’s Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, a BJP ally, wants a total ban on cow slaughter: Party leader and minister Sudin Dhavalikar said the new government should first shut down the state-run Goa Meat Complex. The Delhi High Court suggests stopping outsiders from entering JNU will improve things on campus: The court was hearing an appeal by the university authorities to prevent student protests near the administrative block. Election Commission will hold a ‘hackathon’ so sceptics can test EVMs: Sixteen Opposition parties had on Tuesday urged the poll panel to conduct future elections using the paper ballot system. Somalia security forces free Indian crew members from ship hijacked by pirates: However, there are differing reports on the exact number of sailors that were on board. ScoopWhoop promises to take action against co-founder if he is found guilty of sexual harassment: The Delhi Police lodged an FIR against Suparn Pandey for assaulting an ex-employee. State-run oil corporations will revise petrol, diesel rates every day from May 1: The scheme will first be launched in Udaipur, Visakhapatnam, Chandigarh, Jamshedpur and Puducherry. Delhi court issues new non-bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya in FERA violation case: It does not carry a time limit for execution, unlike the ordinary non-bailable warrant.