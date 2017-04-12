The big news: Expert panel says Art of Living destroyed Yamuna floodplains, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: 13 Bills were passed in the Budget Session, which ended on Wednesday, and scientists named a new shrimp species after Pink Floyd.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Panel says Art of Living destroyed Yamuna floodplains and it will take 10 years, Rs 13 crore to fix it: The Sri Sri Ravi Shankar-led foundation said it would study the report and decide on what to do next.
- Thirteen Bills passed in the Budget Session, among them the key legislation on GST: While the Rajya Sabha spent a majority of its productive time (41%) on non-legislative business, the Lok Sabha spent 21%, PRS Legislative Research said.
- Scientists name new shrimp species after Pink Floyd: Synalpheus pinkfloydi can make a noise that is louder than a rock concert by snapping its enlarged claws rapidly.
- Goa’s Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, a BJP ally, wants a total ban on cow slaughter: Party leader and minister Sudin Dhavalikar said the new government should first shut down the state-run Goa Meat Complex.
- The Delhi High Court suggests stopping outsiders from entering JNU will improve things on campus: The court was hearing an appeal by the university authorities to prevent student protests near the administrative block.
- Election Commission will hold a ‘hackathon’ so sceptics can test EVMs: Sixteen Opposition parties had on Tuesday urged the poll panel to conduct future elections using the paper ballot system.
- Somalia security forces free Indian crew members from ship hijacked by pirates: However, there are differing reports on the exact number of sailors that were on board.
- ScoopWhoop promises to take action against co-founder if he is found guilty of sexual harassment: The Delhi Police lodged an FIR against Suparn Pandey for assaulting an ex-employee.
- State-run oil corporations will revise petrol, diesel rates every day from May 1: The scheme will first be launched in Udaipur, Visakhapatnam, Chandigarh, Jamshedpur and Puducherry.
- Delhi court issues new non-bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya in FERA violation case: It does not carry a time limit for execution, unlike the ordinary non-bailable warrant.