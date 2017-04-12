The German Police on Wednesday detained a man suspected to be behind Tuesday’s attack on Borussia Dortmund football team bus. “Two suspects from the Islamist spectrum have become the focus of our investigation. Both of their apartments were searched, and one of the two has been detained,” said Germany’s federal prosecutor’s spokesperson Frauke Koehler, according to BBC.

Although the prosecutors said they are looking at the attack as a terrorist one, they are yet to confirm the motive. The authorities are investigating three copies of a letter that was found near the blast site. In it, the perpetrators “demanded the withdrawal of [German] tornado fighter jets from Syria and, I quote, the closure of Ramstein airbase,” said Koehler. She added that investigators were considering the possibility that the attackers were trying to mislead the inquiry. Meanwhile, Left-wing extremist groups also claimed responsibility through another letter published online.

The police also divulged details of the attack. They said that the three explosives used were pipe bombs, and one of them had metal strips in it. “The consequences could have been far worse,” said Koehler, according to The Guardian.

Meanwhile, political leaders condemned the attack. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it was “an appalling crime” while Monaco Vice President Vadim Vasilyev described it as a “despicable” attack. “Football should not be taken hostage by these individuals,” he said.

Tuesday’s attack had left Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra with a broken bone in his wrist. “Marc Bartra will be operated on, he has broken the radius [bone] in his right wrist and there are foreign bodies in the arm,” said the club’s Spokesperson Sascha Fligge. The explosions took place after the bus left the hotel where the team was staying for their Champions League quarter-final match against AS Monaco.