The big news: Parliament condemns BJP leader’s bounty on Mamata, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Twelve contractual workers at AIIMS were sacked for demanding minimum wages, and US and Russia diplomats said bilateral ties were at a new low
A look at the headlines right now:
- CID takes over probe against BJP leader who offered Rs 11-lakh reward for beheading CM: Yogesh Varshney’s arrest is on the cards with the agency planning to send a team to Aligarh on Thursday.
- Twelve contractual workers at AIIMS sacked for demanding minimum wages: The Delhi Hospitals Contractual Workers’ Union said the hospital administration called the police when the housekeeping staff asked for higher salaries.
- Top diplomats of US, Russia say relations between the two countries is at a new low: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
- Election Commission will hold a ‘hackathon’ so sceptics can test EVMs: Sixteen Opposition parties had on Tuesday urged the poll panel to conduct future elections using the paper ballot system.
- Panel says Art of Living destroyed Yamuna floodplains and it will take 10 years, Rs 13 crore to fix it: The Sri Sri Ravi Shankar-led foundation said it would study the report and decide on what to do next.
- Thirteen Bills passed in the Budget Session, among them the key legislation on GST: While the Rajya Sabha spent a majority of its productive time (41%) on non-legislative business, the Lok Sabha spent 21%, PRS Legislative Research said.
- Scientists name new shrimp species after Pink Floyd: Synalpheus pinkfloydi can make a noise that is louder than a rock concert by snapping its enlarged claws rapidly.
- Goa’s Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, a BJP ally, wants a total ban on cow slaughter: Party leader and minister Sudin Dhavalikar said the new government should first shut down the state-run Goa Meat Complex.
- The Delhi High Court suggests stopping outsiders from entering JNU will improve things on campus: The court was hearing an appeal by the university authorities to prevent student protests near the administrative block.
- ScoopWhoop promises to take action against co-founder if he is found guilty of sexual harassment: The Delhi Police lodged an FIR against Suparn Pandey for assaulting an ex-employee.