Counting of votes for the bye-elections in 10 Assembly constituencies across eight states – Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam and Delhi – started on Thursday morning. Re-polling for the Srinagar parliamentary seat is being held today after violence during Sunday’s polling claimed eight lives and left more than 100 people injured.

During the early hours of counting, the Bharatiya Janata Party was leading from Ater in Madhya Pradesh, Dhemaji seat in Assam, Dholpur seat in Rajasthan and Rajouri Garden seat in Delhi. The BJP’s Anil Dhiman won from Bhoranj in Himachal Pradesh seat by 8,433 votes, ANI reported.

In Ater, the Congress candidate’s car was attacked by unknown assailants, who the party claimed were BJP workers, on Sunday. A polling booth was also captured in the region.

While the Congress was leading from Nanjangud and Gundlupet seats in Karnataka as the counting began, the Trinamool Congress was leading from Kanthi Dakshin in West Bengal, reported ANI.