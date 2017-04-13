A look at the headlines right now:

BJP wins four out of 10 constituencies including Delhi’s Rajouri Garden: The Congress won in Nanjangud, Karnataka, and was ahead in the state’s Gundlupet seat. Infosys’ net profit drops 2.8%, but will return Rs 13,000 crore to shareholders: CEO Vishal Sikka said unanticipated ‘execution challenges’ had affected the overall performance of the company. Pakistan forgets that Kulbhushan Jadhav has the backing of a very strong country, say Baloch leaders: They condemned the ‘inhuman and illegal’ decision to hang the former Indian Navy officer and urged Delhi to do everything to save him. Former minister allowed to examine Amit Shah, 13 others to prove her innocence in 2002 Gujarat riots case: Maya Kodnani has held that she was not at the scene of violence and the BJP chief could corroborate that because she had met him at the State Assembly. Top diplomats of US, Russia say relations between the two countries is at a new low: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Re-polling at 38 voting stations for Srinagar bye-elections begins amid tight security:Only 1.4% voting was recorded till 12 pm, according to local reports. Hindi news channel editor arrested for allegedly spreading communal tension in Sambhal: Citizens had pointed out to the police that Suresh Chavhanke’s Sudardhan News aired shows high on communal content. First Muslim woman judge in US found dead in Hudson River after she went missing: The police said her body bore no signs of injury or trauma, and believe it could have been a suicide. After UP’s anti-Romeo drive, Haryana launches Operation Durga to nab sexual harassers: The Manohar Lal Khattar government said the campaign was launched to identify anti-social elements since women were hesitant to report harassment. Narendra Modi is the most followed world leader on Instagram with 7 million people, says study: A study conducted by Burson-Marsteller also said he was the most ‘effective’ leader on the social media app.