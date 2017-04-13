The big news: BJP wins four out of 10 seats as bye-poll results come in, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Infosys’ net profit dropped by 2.8% to Rs 3,603 crore in the fourth quarter, and Baloch leaders condemned Kulbhushan Jahdav’s death sentence.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP wins four out of 10 constituencies including Delhi’s Rajouri Garden: The Congress won in Nanjangud, Karnataka, and was ahead in the state’s Gundlupet seat.
- Infosys’ net profit drops 2.8%, but will return Rs 13,000 crore to shareholders: CEO Vishal Sikka said unanticipated ‘execution challenges’ had affected the overall performance of the company.
- Pakistan forgets that Kulbhushan Jadhav has the backing of a very strong country, say Baloch leaders: They condemned the ‘inhuman and illegal’ decision to hang the former Indian Navy officer and urged Delhi to do everything to save him.
- Former minister allowed to examine Amit Shah, 13 others to prove her innocence in 2002 Gujarat riots case: Maya Kodnani has held that she was not at the scene of violence and the BJP chief could corroborate that because she had met him at the State Assembly.
- Top diplomats of US, Russia say relations between the two countries is at a new low: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
- Re-polling at 38 voting stations for Srinagar bye-elections begins amid tight security:Only 1.4% voting was recorded till 12 pm, according to local reports.
- Hindi news channel editor arrested for allegedly spreading communal tension in Sambhal: Citizens had pointed out to the police that Suresh Chavhanke’s Sudardhan News aired shows high on communal content.
- First Muslim woman judge in US found dead in Hudson River after she went missing: The police said her body bore no signs of injury or trauma, and believe it could have been a suicide.
- After UP’s anti-Romeo drive, Haryana launches Operation Durga to nab sexual harassers: The Manohar Lal Khattar government said the campaign was launched to identify anti-social elements since women were hesitant to report harassment.
- Narendra Modi is the most followed world leader on Instagram with 7 million people, says study: A study conducted by Burson-Marsteller also said he was the most ‘effective’ leader on the social media app.