Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said he would not meet Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, who he called a “Khalistani sympathiser” reported PTI. Sajjan will be in India later this month. Singh also said that the Justin Trudeau Cabinet has five Khalistani sympathisers.

“Harjit Sajjan is a Khalistani sympathiser and so was his father,” the Congress leader said during an interview to a private channel. “There were, in fact, five ministers in the Justin Trudeau government who were Khalistani sympathisers and I will not have any truck with them.”

Singh also spoke about the beef ban imposed first by the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh, and followed by other states where the right-wing party is in power. He said people should be allowed to eat what they want.

The newly-elected chief minister spoke about a cross-section of things including the recently concluded state polls, India-China bilateral relations, the drug menace in Punjab, and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. He urged people to give Gandhi a chance.