The business wrap: Infosys’ net profit drops 2.8%, and six other top stories
Other headlines: United Airlines will refund tickets for all passengers after the flight controversy, and Samsung recorded high pre-orders for the Galaxy S8.
A look at the headlines in this sector right now:
- Infosys’ net profit drops 2.8%, but will return Rs 13,000 crore to shareholders: CEO Vishal Sikka said unanticipated ‘execution challenges’ had affected the overall performance of the company.
- United Airlines will refund tickets for all passengers on flight from which a man was dragged out: All three security officers who forcefully removed the physician from the overbooked flight have been placed on leave.
- Pre-orders for Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone have exceeded those of its predecessor S7: Consumers have put memories of Galaxy S7 fires out of their minds.
- Revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia says service tax under Goods and Service Tax may move up from 15% to 18%: However, exempted sectors like health and agriculture will likely to remain so.
- Adani Power will have to write off 80% of its revenue from the Mundra project after Supreme Court order: The company had said 80% of the Rs 4,400 crore it earned from Mundra was designated as compensatory tariff.
- Subscribers of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation will get loyalty benefits: The statutory body said it will give Rs 50,000 to subscribers who continue parking their money with EPFO for at least 20 years.
- The Enforcement Directorate conducts raids in offices of chartered accountants, tax experts in Delhi: Move will help unearth black money, the officials said.