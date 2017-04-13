Actor Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday was named one of the jury members at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. She will select the winner of movies screened under the documentary and student visionary category, along with actors Brendan Fraser, Ryan Eggold and Olivia Thirlby and curator Ileen Gallagher.

The festival’s website described the actor as one with “a multifaceted personality and one of the most recognised and applauded talents in the world”. Chopra has gained popularity in the the United States for her lead role on ABC’s Quantico. She will also be seen in the big-screen remake of the 90s’ TV series Baywatch, set to release worldwide in May.

The 34-year-old will be part of one of the nine juries at the festival. Others who will judge movies at the festival include Zachary Quinto, Sheila Nevins, Amy Berg, Willem Dafoe, Melanie Lynskey and Jesse Plemons.

Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder Jane Rosenthal said: “This year’s jury reflects the diverse artistry represented in our Festival program, which has evolved over the past 15 years to showcase the breadth of storytelling across all mediums.”

The 16th edition of the festival will run from April 19 to April 30. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on April 27 at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, New York City.