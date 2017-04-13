Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has said that the state government upholds the “legal ban” on holding parties after 10 pm, after a minister in his Cabinet demanded restrictions on the nightlife in the state, PTI reported on Wednesday.

“What Mr Palyekar is demanding about late night parties is not unreasonable. In face, there is already a ban on it,” Parrikar told reporters, according to NDTV. He added that he had given “strict instructions” to the police to “crack down on drugs, prostitution and illegal gambling” seen at such bashes.

Goa Water Resources Minister Vinod Palyekar on Wednesday had claimed that the state law enforcement was not taking adequate action to stop “rave parties”. “Late night parties are not part of our culture. They should be immediately shut down,” the MLA from Siolim constituency had said.

He had also alleged that Goa was “infested with the sale and trafficking of drugs”. “We need to stop the rave parties and night parties happening here as there is abuse of drugs in them,” he had said, adding that loud music can be heard till 3 am to 4 am “despite several warnings and reminders...creating problems not only for senior citizens, but also for students appearing for board exams”.