A look at the headlines right now:

1. We will treat Pakistan’s execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav as murder, says Centre: Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said that India was piling diplomatic pressure on Pakistan to release Jadhav.

2. Only 2% turnout at 38 voting stations in Budgam during Srinagar re-polls: This is the lowest in the history of Kashmir, Chief Electoral Office Shantmanu said.

3. Women can use either their mother or father’s name on their passport, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister said they do not need to declare any marriage-related papers while applying for the document either.

4. Uttar Pradesh minister says Yogi Adityanath will organise mass weddings for women from minority communities: Each bride will also be given Rs 20,000, said state Minority Affairs Minister Mohsin Raza.

5. No parties after 10 pm in Goa, police will crack down on drugs and gambling, says Manohar Parrikar: He made the statement after a minister in his Cabinet demanded action on ‘drug-infested raves’ in the state.

6. Mumbai court issues non-bailable warrant against Zakir Naik in money-laundering case: The Enforcement Directorate had moved court earlier this week, saying he had failed to show up despite repeated summons.

7. President Pranab Mukherjee approves Goods and Services Tax Bill: With the President’s assent, the scheme can be rolled out from July 1 this year.

8. Priyanka Chopra will be a jury member at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival: The actor, along with four others, will select the winner among films screened under the documentary and student visionary category.

9. Justice Karnan directs CJI Khehar, six other SC judges to appear before his ‘residential court’: The Calcutta HC judge said the bench that had issued a contempt notice against him had to prove that they had not discriminated against him for being a Dalit.

10. Cho Ramaswamy, Dipa Karmakar, Sakshi Malik win Padma awards: Among the other recipients were chef Sanjeev Kapoor, singer Kailash Kher, Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and scientist Jitendra Nath Goswami.