The big news: US claims Afghanistan bombing targeted Islamic State fighters, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: UP poll panel wants EVMs in good condition or the use of paper ballots for elections, and India’s exports grew by nearly 28% in March.
A look at the headlines right now:
- US drops ‘mother of all bombs’ in Afghanistan, claims it was targeting Islamic State fighters: Describing it as a ‘very successful mission’, President Donald Trump said the bombing was a proof of his powerful foreign policy.
- Give us EVMs in good working condition or use paper ballots, UP poll panel tells Election Commission: State Election Commissioner SK Agarwal made the demand for polls to urban local bodies.
- After demonetisation, India’s exports grew by nearly 28% in March: A more than 300% spike in gold imports left a trade deficit of over Rs 67,000 crore.
- If Pakistan executes Kulbhushan Jadhav, we will treat it as murder, says Centre: Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said India was piling diplomatic pressure on Pakistan to release the former Naval officer.
- BJP wins five of 10 seats, Congress takes both constituencies in Karnataka where Assembly bye-elections were held: In re-polling in Srinagar, there was only a 2% voter turnout at 38 polling stations in Budgam.
- Women can use either their mother or father’s name on their passport, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister said they do not need to declare any marriage-related papers while applying for the document either.
- Justice Karnan directs CJI Khehar, six other SC judges to appear before his ‘residential court’: The Calcutta HC judge said the bench that had issued a contempt notice against him had to prove that they had not discriminated against him for being a Dalit.
- Yogi Adityanath to organise mass weddings for women from minority communities, says UP minister: Each bride will also be given Rs 20,000, said state Minority Affairs Minister Mohsin Raza.
- No parties in Goa after 10 pm, police will crack down on drugs and gambling, says Manohar Parrikar: He made the statement after a minister in his Cabinet demanded action on ‘drug-infested raves’ in the state.
- Priyanka Chopra will be a jury member at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival: The actor, along with four others, will select the winner among films screened under the documentary and student visionary category.