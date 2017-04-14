A look at the headlines right now:

US drops ‘mother of all bombs’ in Afghanistan, claims it was targeting Islamic State fighters: Describing it as a ‘very successful mission’, President Donald Trump said the bombing was a proof of his powerful foreign policy. Give us EVMs in good working condition or use paper ballots, UP poll panel tells Election Commission: State Election Commissioner SK Agarwal made the demand for polls to urban local bodies. After demonetisation, India’s exports grew by nearly 28% in March: A more than 300% spike in gold imports left a trade deficit of over Rs 67,000 crore. If Pakistan executes Kulbhushan Jadhav, we will treat it as murder, says Centre: Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said India was piling diplomatic pressure on Pakistan to release the former Naval officer. BJP wins five of 10 seats, Congress takes both constituencies in Karnataka where Assembly bye-elections were held: In re-polling in Srinagar, there was only a 2% voter turnout at 38 polling stations in Budgam. Women can use either their mother or father’s name on their passport, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister said they do not need to declare any marriage-related papers while applying for the document either. Justice Karnan directs CJI Khehar, six other SC judges to appear before his ‘residential court’: The Calcutta HC judge said the bench that had issued a contempt notice against him had to prove that they had not discriminated against him for being a Dalit. Yogi Adityanath to organise mass weddings for women from minority communities, says UP minister: Each bride will also be given Rs 20,000, said state Minority Affairs Minister Mohsin Raza. No parties in Goa after 10 pm, police will crack down on drugs and gambling, says Manohar Parrikar: He made the statement after a minister in his Cabinet demanded action on ‘drug-infested raves’ in the state. Priyanka Chopra will be a jury member at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival: The actor, along with four others, will select the winner among films screened under the documentary and student visionary category.