The Congress in Delhi on Thursday sought an FIR against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allowing his Aam Aadmi Party to use public funds for its benefit. A delegation of party leaders, including Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken, met President Pranab Mukherjee seeking action against Kejriwal and his party over the Shunglu Committee’s findings, PTI reported.

“The Shunglu Committee report, which examined 404 files of the Delhi government, has indicted it on various cases of corruption, nepotism and gross abuse of official position by several public servants, including the chief minister,” Maken said after meeting the president. He added that the report found “Kejriwal guilty of misusing public office and extending pecuniary and valuable benefits to himself, his Cabinet colleagues and AAP affiliates”, DNA reported.

The party has sought a case against Kejriwal’s Cabinet ministers and other officials of the AAP government, as well. It acquired details of the panel’s report, which was submitted to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, through a Right to Information query filed by Maken. The delegation submitted a memorandum to the president in this regard.

A three-member committee – led by former Comptroller and Auditor General VK Shunglu and comprising former Chief Election Commissioner N Gopalaswami and ex-Chief Vigilance Commissioner Pradeep Kumar – had accused the AAP government in Delhi of “gross abuse of power”, after which the lieutenant governor had cancelled the land allotted for the party’s headquarters in the Capital’s Rouse Avenue locality.