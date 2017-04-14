More than 99% of India’s population currently lives in areas governed by cow protection laws, according to a study conducted by IndiaSpend. The analysis found that the slaughter of cows is banned in 84% of Indian states and Union Territories, which account for 99.38% of the country’s population.

Currently, Gujarat has the most stringent punishment for cow slaughter. On March 31, the state Assembly had amended its cow protection law to introduce life term as a punishment for slaughtering the animal. The Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act of 2011 earlier awarded seven-year sentences and a Rs-50,000 fine to those found guilty of slaughtering a cow or transporting beef.

Jammu and Kashmir stands second among states where cow slaughter is a cognisable and non-bailable offence, punishable with up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a penalty worth up to five times the value of the animal. This rule has been in force in the Valley since 1932. Haryana, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand, too, have severe punishments in place for cow slaughter.

Kerala and Sikkim have the mildest penalties for the act, IndiaSpend found. In Kerala, cows are allowed to be slaughtered if they are more than 10 years old, but butchering those less than a decade old invites a fine of Rs 1,000. Sikkim does not allow cow slaughter in public spaces, and one has to pay a fine only for unsanitary killing, according to the study.

The IndiaSpend study is based on data from the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries. A ban on cow slaughter is a directive principle of state policy. The analysis also found that Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Lakshadweep do not have laws on the practice.

Moreover, besides Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur, which had cow protection laws even before India’s Independence, the Congress governments had enacted cow protection laws in 15 states and Union Territories till 1969. Between 1977 and 1979, there was a resurgence of these laws when the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power. Since 1994, such laws have been enacted and amended in 11 states and Union Territories, of which nine were ruled by the BJP.