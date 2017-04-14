Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati’s brother Anand Kumar was appointed the outfit’s vice president on Friday. The decision was made on the condition that Kumar will never become an MP, MLA or a chief minister, PTI reported. “I announce my brother Anand Kumar as the party’s national vice president,” Mayawati said, while speaking at an event to commemorate Ambedkar Jayanti.

On December 26, 2016, the Enforcement Directorate had found Rs 1.5 crore in demonetised notes deposited in Kumar’s accounts. The agency had also seized huge amounts of demonetised cash – around Rs 402 crore in total – deposited in the party’s banks accounts.

Mayawati had said that the money deposited had been collected as party funds, and there were “no wrongdoings”. On April 7, the Income Tax Department had launched multiple survey operations at firms and businesses linked to Kumar, according to PTI.