The big news: Afghanistan says US bombing killed 36 Islamic State fighters, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The CRPF filed an FIR against youth who assaulted a jawan in Kashmir, and Narendra Modi launched the Bhim-Aadhaar platform for merchants.
A look at the headlines right now:
- US bomb strike killed 36 Islamic State fighters, says Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry: A spokesperson said US forces carried out the operation ‘in coordination’ with the Afghan military.
- CRPF files FIR against youth seen assaulting its jawan in Kashmir in a video: A senior official confirmed the authenticity of the clip, which was widely shared on social media.
- Narendra Modi launches Bhim-Aadhaar platform for merchants: Using their fingerprint, the application will allow merchants to accept payments from customers with bank accounts linked with the 12-digit number.
- Operation Clean Money: I-T Department to send notices to over 60,000 ‘high-risk’ individuals: They are being investigated for ‘excessive cash sales’ during the demonetisation drive.
- Over 99% of India’s population lives in areas governed by cow protection laws, finds study: Slaughtering the animal is banned in 84% of the country’s states and Union Territories.
- SoftBank invests Rs 1,675 crore in Ola in fresh round of funding: Experts said the Japanese firm pumped in the money to give the cab-hailing service more strength to compete againsst Uber.
- Employees of SBI’s subsidiaries seek clarity on working conditions in merged entity: The Hyderabad High Court has asked the bank to not act on the employment options provided by staff of its associate banks till June 15.
- HRD Ministry may scrap ‘grace marks’ policy in school boards to check high cut-offs in colleges: The Centre has called for a meeting of state board chiefs and education secretaries to discuss the idea.
- Mob in Pakistan lynches university student over an allegedly blasphemous Facebook post: A group of students from Abdul Wali Khan University accused Mashal Khan of promoting the Ahmadi faith on social media.
- Delhi Congress seeks FIR against Arvind Kejriwal, AAP ministers over Shunglu Committee’s findings: An Ajay Maken-led delegation submitted a memorandum to President Pranab Mukherjee in this regard.