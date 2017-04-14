A look at the headlines right now:

US bomb strike killed 36 Islamic State fighters, says Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry: A spokesperson said US forces carried out the operation ‘in coordination’ with the Afghan military. CRPF files FIR against youth seen assaulting its jawan in Kashmir in a video: A senior official confirmed the authenticity of the clip, which was widely shared on social media. Narendra Modi launches Bhim-Aadhaar platform for merchants: Using their fingerprint, the application will allow merchants to accept payments from customers with bank accounts linked with the 12-digit number. Operation Clean Money: I-T Department to send notices to over 60,000 ‘high-risk’ individuals: They are being investigated for ‘excessive cash sales’ during the demonetisation drive. Over 99% of India’s population lives in areas governed by cow protection laws, finds study: Slaughtering the animal is banned in 84% of the country’s states and Union Territories. SoftBank invests Rs 1,675 crore in Ola in fresh round of funding: Experts said the Japanese firm pumped in the money to give the cab-hailing service more strength to compete againsst Uber. Employees of SBI’s subsidiaries seek clarity on working conditions in merged entity: The Hyderabad High Court has asked the bank to not act on the employment options provided by staff of its associate banks till June 15. HRD Ministry may scrap ‘grace marks’ policy in school boards to check high cut-offs in colleges: The Centre has called for a meeting of state board chiefs and education secretaries to discuss the idea. Mob in Pakistan lynches university student over an allegedly blasphemous Facebook post: A group of students from Abdul Wali Khan University accused Mashal Khan of promoting the Ahmadi faith on social media. Delhi Congress seeks FIR against Arvind Kejriwal, AAP ministers over Shunglu Committee’s findings: An Ajay Maken-led delegation submitted a memorandum to President Pranab Mukherjee in this regard.