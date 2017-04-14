The Indian Army on Friday said it was investigating the video in which a man can be seen tied to an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir. “The contents of the video are being verified and investigated,” a defence spokesperson in Srinagar said, according to Outlook.

Unconfirmed reports claimed that the man, whose identity is unknown at the moment, was used as a “human shield” against stone-pelters attacking soldiers in Budgam district’s Beerwah during the bye-elections in Srinagar on Sunday.

The clip has sparked outrage on social media and is being widely shared. Someone in the video can be heard saying, “Yeh haal hoga paththarbaazon ka [This will be the fate of stone-pelters].”

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Twitter, “This requires an urgent inquiry and follow up NOW!” He further said that he was “outraged” that this video was not generating “the same anger” as the clip in which Kashmiri youth were seen assaulting an officer of the Central Reserve Police Force.

Here's the video of the Kashmiri boy tied to the front of an Army jeep and used as a human shield in Gundipora, Beerwah. @TimesNow? @NewsX? pic.twitter.com/wW2yns2RN3 — Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) April 14, 2017