The Congress’ Delhi women unit president Rachna Sachdeva on Friday filed a harassment complaint against state party chief Ajay Maken, All India Mahila Congress President Shobha Oza and party leader Netta D’Souza. In her complaint filed at the Tughlaq Road police station, Sachdeva accused the senior party leaders of mental harassment, criminal intimidation and threat to life, reported India Today.

Sachdeva, in her complaint, said that after she had raised the issue of irregularities in ticket distribution for the municipal polls with Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, senior party leaders had threatened her. She said she had told Gandhi that the tickets were distributed to the relatives of various Congress leaders. He had assured her he would taken action, she said.

Sachdeva also alleges that Maken had taken her number after which she started receiving threatening calls from unknown numbers. She has also forwarded her complaint to the National Commission for Women, Times Now reported.

“I was fighting for the women who deserved tickets and not for my own ticket. Wives of leaders have got tickets,” Sachdeva told News18.