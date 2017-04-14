A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

I-T Department to send notices to over 60,000 ‘high-risk’ individuals as part of Operation Clean Money: They are being investigated for ‘excessive cash sales’ during the demonetisation drive. Narendra Modi launches Bhim-Aadhaar platform for merchants: Using their fingerprint, the application will allow merchants to accept payments from customers with bank accounts linked with the 12-digit number. Employees of SBI’s subsidiaries seek clarity on working conditions in merged entity: The Hyderabad High Court has asked the bank to not act on the employment options provided by staff of its associate banks till June 15. SoftBank invests Rs 1,675 crore in Ola in fresh round of funding: Experts said the Japanese firm pumped in the money to give the cab-hailing service more strength to compete against Uber Man dragged out of flight to sue United Airlines, says his lawyer: Attorney Thomas Demetrio said his client David Dao had suffered a broken nose, a concussion and two damaged front teeth in the incident. RBI increases restrictions on banks over bad loan limits and capital ratios: Around 16 banks face flak if their December quarter numbers do not meet the criteria. Delhi police arrest man involved in credit and debit card scam: The accused was selling information to those operating fake call centres.