The big news: India seeks copy of chargesheet, judgment against Jadhav, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Rajnath Singh said he would look into the video of a man tied to an Army jeep in Kashmir, and Nasa claimed there could be alien life.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Indian high commissioner seeks copy of chargesheet, sentence against Kulbhushan Jadhav: Pakistan again denied the Centre consular access to the Research and Analysis Wing ‘spy’.
- Rajnath Singh promises to look into ‘human shield’ video, Mehbooba Mufti seeks report from police: According to unconfirmed reports, soldiers were using the man to protect themselves from stone-pelters during the Srinagar bye-polls on Sunday.
- Nasa spacecraft Cassini suggests there might be alien life on Saturn’s moon Enceladus: The surface of Enceladus is covered by large water bodies trapped under a layer of ice.
- UK universities want new immigration policy as international student enrolments drop: Australia, United States are attracting more foreign applicants, the institutes said.
- RBI increases restrictions on banks to tackle capital shortfall and bad loans: The Central bank said its prompt corrective action regulations will monitor lenders based on three factors – capital ratios, asset quality and profitability.
- Delhi Congress women’s unit head files harassment complaint against Ajay Maken, other party leaders: She also named All India Mahila Congress President Shobha Oza and Netta D’Souza.
- Congress leader Harish Rawat dares BJP to make singing of the ‘Vande Mataram’ compulsory: The former Uttarakhand chief minister did however, say that the song was ‘an eminent page of the glorious freedom struggle of India.’
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister cancels school holidays on birth and death anniversaries of social leaders: He said that special programmes should be organised instead so students can learn about their work.
- Man dragged out of flight to sue United Airlines, says his lawyer: Attorney Thomas Demetrio said his client David Dao had suffered a broken nose, a concussion and two damaged front teeth in the incident.
- Mayawati appoints brother Anand Kumar as BSP’s vice president: The decision was made on the condition that he will not try to become an MP, MLA or chief minister.