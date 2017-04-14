A look at the headlines right now:

Indian high commissioner seeks copy of chargesheet, sentence against Kulbhushan Jadhav: Pakistan again denied the Centre consular access to the Research and Analysis Wing ‘spy’. Rajnath Singh promises to look into ‘human shield’ video, Mehbooba Mufti seeks report from police: According to unconfirmed reports, soldiers were using the man to protect themselves from stone-pelters during the Srinagar bye-polls on Sunday.

Nasa spacecraft Cassini suggests there might be alien life on Saturn’s moon Enceladus: The surface of Enceladus is covered by large water bodies trapped under a layer of ice. UK universities want new immigration policy as international student enrolments drop: Australia, United States are attracting more foreign applicants, the institutes said. RBI increases restrictions on banks to tackle capital shortfall and bad loans: The Central bank said its prompt corrective action regulations will monitor lenders based on three factors – capital ratios, asset quality and profitability. Delhi Congress women’s unit head files harassment complaint against Ajay Maken, other party leaders: She also named All India Mahila Congress President Shobha Oza and Netta D’Souza. Congress leader Harish Rawat dares BJP to make singing of the ‘Vande Mataram’ compulsory: The former Uttarakhand chief minister did however, say that the song was ‘an eminent page of the glorious freedom struggle of India.’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister cancels school holidays on birth and death anniversaries of social leaders: He said that special programmes should be organised instead so students can learn about their work. Man dragged out of flight to sue United Airlines, says his lawyer: Attorney Thomas Demetrio said his client David Dao had suffered a broken nose, a concussion and two damaged front teeth in the incident. Mayawati appoints brother Anand Kumar as BSP’s vice president: The decision was made on the condition that he will not try to become an MP, MLA or chief minister.