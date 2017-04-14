United States police on Friday arrested a fugitive suspected of sending a threat manifesto to President Donald Trump, Independent reported. Officials had launched a search for Joseph Jakubowski 11 days ago after it was reported that he had sent a 160-page anti-government manifesto and stolen ammunition from a shop in Wisconsin.

Jakubowski, who had allegedly threatened to attack several churches in the country in a letter to the police, was arrested while he was camping some distance away from his hometown. Officials said they made the arrest based on a tip.

On Facebook, Rock County Sheriff’s Office said: “Arrangements are being made for Jakubowski to be returned to Rock County for further investigation and charges.”

The FBI had offered a $20,000 (approximately Rs 12 lakh) reward for information about Jakubowski, the English daily reported.