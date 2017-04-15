The big news: Pakistan refuses India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Rajnath Singh will look into a video of security forces using a man as a ‘human shield’, and Kejriwal claimed even he could rig EVMs.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Indian high commissioner seeks copy of chargesheet, sentence against Kulbhushan Jadhav: Pakistan again denied the Centre consular access to the Research and Analysis Wing ‘spy’.
- Rajnath Singh promises to look into ‘human shield’ video, Mehbooba Mufti seeks report from police: According to unconfirmed reports, soldiers were using the man to protect themselves from stone-pelters during the Srinagar bye-polls on Sunday.
- I am an IIT engineer, know 10 ways to rig the EVMs, says Arvind Kejriwal: The Delhi chief minister told NDTV that that the EVMs used during the Punjab Assembly polls were faulty and blamed it for AAP’s defeat.
- China urges US and North Korea to refrain from provoking each other: Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that in case of a war, the result will be a situation in which everybody loses.
- Delhi Congress women’s unit head files harassment complaint against Ajay Maken, other party leaders: She also named All India Mahila Congress President Shobha Oza and Netta D’Souza.
- Man dragged out of flight to sue United Airlines, says his lawyer: Attorney Thomas Demetrio said his client David Dao had suffered a broken nose, a concussion and two damaged front teeth in the incident.
- Centre to issue advisory against restaurants adding service charge: It will be issued to states and Union Territories after the Prime Minister’s Office approves it.
- UK universities want new immigration policy as international student enrolments drop: Australia, United States are attracting more foreign applicants, the institutes said.
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath cancels school holidays on birth and death anniversaries of social leaders: He said that special programmes should be organised instead so students can learn about their work.
- Mayawati appoints brother Anand Kumar as BSP’s vice president: The decision was made on the condition that he will not try to become an MP, MLA or chief minister.