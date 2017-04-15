A look at the headlines right now:

Indian high commissioner seeks copy of chargesheet, sentence against Kulbhushan Jadhav: Pakistan again denied the Centre consular access to the Research and Analysis Wing ‘spy’. Rajnath Singh promises to look into ‘human shield’ video, Mehbooba Mufti seeks report from police: According to unconfirmed reports, soldiers were using the man to protect themselves from stone-pelters during the Srinagar bye-polls on Sunday. I am an IIT engineer, know 10 ways to rig the EVMs, says Arvind Kejriwal: The Delhi chief minister told NDTV that that the EVMs used during the Punjab Assembly polls were faulty and blamed it for AAP’s defeat. China urges US and North Korea to refrain from provoking each other: Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that in case of a war, the result will be a situation in which everybody loses. Delhi Congress women’s unit head files harassment complaint against Ajay Maken, other party leaders: She also named All India Mahila Congress President Shobha Oza and Netta D’Souza. Man dragged out of flight to sue United Airlines, says his lawyer: Attorney Thomas Demetrio said his client David Dao had suffered a broken nose, a concussion and two damaged front teeth in the incident. Centre to issue advisory against restaurants adding service charge: It will be issued to states and Union Territories after the Prime Minister’s Office approves it. UK universities want new immigration policy as international student enrolments drop: Australia, United States are attracting more foreign applicants, the institutes said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath cancels school holidays on birth and death anniversaries of social leaders: He said that special programmes should be organised instead so students can learn about their work. Mayawati appoints brother Anand Kumar as BSP’s vice president: The decision was made on the condition that he will not try to become an MP, MLA or chief minister.