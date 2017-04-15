Counting of votes began for the bye-poll in Srinagar Assembly seat on Saturday morning. The first bye-poll, held on April 9, had drawn only 7.14% of the electorate, but an even lower number of people – 2% – had voted in a second bye-poll held on April 13.

As of 9.45 am on Saturday, National Conference leader and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was leading in the constituency by 2,000 votes, ANI reported. Besides Abdullah, eight others had contested the bye-poll. The People’s Democratic Party candidate was Nazir Ahmad Khan.

Violence had marred the April 9 bye-poll in the constituency, forcing the Election Commission to postpone the Anantnag bye-poll to May 25. Eight people had died in the violence during the polling on April 9, while separatists had called for a shutdown on both days of re-polling.