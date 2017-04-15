At least 10 passengers suffered injuries when eight coaches of Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express got derailed near Rampur in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning, reported ANI. Although the authorities have not yet assessed the situation, it is likely that the number of injured passengers will rise, according to India Today.

The incident took place around 8.15 am near a bridge over Koshi river between Rampur and Mundapanda. The police are at the accident spot and rescue operations are under way. Chief Public Relation Officer, Northern Railway, Neeraj Sharma told ANI that a rescue train has been sent to the spot.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu ordered an inquiry into the mishap. “Strict action will be taken against any lapse,” said Prabhu. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Adityanath announced Rs 50,000 compensation for each of those seriously wounded and Rs 25,000 each to others injured.

This is the second train accident in the last 16 days. On March 30, 50 people were injured when eight coaches of the Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express derailed in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh. Earlier in January, the Bhubaneswar Express met with a similar accident in Vizianagaram in which 32 died and more than 50 suffered injuries.

1/ #Derailment of Rajyarani Exp (Meerut- Lucknow)by 8 coaches at 8:15 hrs b/w Mundapandey-Rampur at km 1374/18-23 on MB- Bareilly section — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 15, 2017