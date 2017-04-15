The big news: India-Pakistan maritime dialogue called off over Jadhav row, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Rajya Rani Express derailment in UP injured 10 passengers, and NC’s Farooq Abdullah is leading in the Srinagar bye-polls.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India calls off maritime talks with Pakistan amid tension over Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence: A delegation led by Pakistan’s Maritime Security Agency was scheduled for a four-day visit to New Delhi from April 16.
- 10 passengers injured as eight coaches of Rajya Rani Express get derailed in UP: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has ordered an inquiry into the Meerut-Lucknow train mishap and promised strict action against any lapse.
- NC’s Farooq Abdullah leads by more than 10,000 votes as counting continues for Srinagar bye-poll results: Eight candidates besides the former chief minister had contested for the parliamentary seat.
- Three suspected RAW operatives arrested from PoK for anti-state activities, say Pakistani media: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Police alleged that the men had been targeting Chinese engineers, installations and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.
- Narendra Modi to hold a road show ahead of BJP’s national executive meeting in Bhubaneswar today: Scheduling the two-day meet in Odisha is being seen as the party’s attempt to make inroads into the state with its eye on the 2019 general and Assembly polls.
- At least 90 Islamic State fighters were killed in the US bomb strike, say Afghan officials: Governor of Achin district Esmail Shinwari has maintained that there were ‘no military and civilian casualties at all’.
- Five-year ban on BBC from India’s national parks for its film on Kaziranga’s anti-poaching policy: The Centre said its decision stemmed from the ‘irreparable damage done to India’s reputation’ because of the broadcaster’s documentary.
- Chose to return to Goa because of the pressure of issues like Kashmir, says Manohar Parrikar: The chief minster said the conflict in the region needed a long-term policy.
- China urges US and North Korea to refrain from provoking each other: Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that in case of a war, the result will be a situation in which everybody loses.
- I am an IIT engineer, know 10 ways to rig EVMs, says Arvind Kejriwal: The Delhi chief minister told NDTV that the machines used during the Punjab Assembly polls were faulty and blamed it for AAP’s defeat.