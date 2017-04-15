A look at the headlines right now:

India calls off maritime talks with Pakistan amid tension over Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence: A delegation led by Pakistan’s Maritime Security Agency was scheduled for a four-day visit to New Delhi from April 16. 10 passengers injured as eight coaches of Rajya Rani Express get derailed in UP: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has ordered an inquiry into the Meerut-Lucknow train mishap and promised strict action against any lapse. NC’s Farooq Abdullah leads by more than 10,000 votes as counting continues for Srinagar bye-poll results: Eight candidates besides the former chief minister had contested for the parliamentary seat.

Three suspected RAW operatives arrested from PoK for anti-state activities, say Pakistani media: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Police alleged that the men had been targeting Chinese engineers, installations and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project. Narendra Modi to hold a road show ahead of BJP’s national executive meeting in Bhubaneswar today: Scheduling the two-day meet in Odisha is being seen as the party’s attempt to make inroads into the state with its eye on the 2019 general and Assembly polls. At least 90 Islamic State fighters were killed in the US bomb strike, say Afghan officials: Governor of Achin district Esmail Shinwari has maintained that there were ‘no military and civilian casualties at all’. Five-year ban on BBC from India’s national parks for its film on Kaziranga’s anti-poaching policy: The Centre said its decision stemmed from the ‘irreparable damage done to India’s reputation’ because of the broadcaster’s documentary. Chose to return to Goa because of the pressure of issues like Kashmir, says Manohar Parrikar: The chief minster said the conflict in the region needed a long-term policy. China urges US and North Korea to refrain from provoking each other: Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that in case of a war, the result will be a situation in which everybody loses. I am an IIT engineer, know 10 ways to rig EVMs, says Arvind Kejriwal: The Delhi chief minister told NDTV that the machines used during the Punjab Assembly polls were faulty and blamed it for AAP’s defeat.