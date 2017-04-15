The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited on Saturday set up a committee to investigate reports of a porn clip being played on a screen at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, one of the city’s busiest public transport hubs, ANI reported.

On April 9, a commuter recorded and shared a video of scores of metro users walking past the screen and others recording the broadcast on their cellphones. The clip has gone viral on social media.

“We will check the contractor’s testing and commissioning process to verify whether such a clip was played on the LED screen at Rajiv Chowk station and take adequate safeguards and action,” a spokesperson said, according to Hindustan Times.

DMRCL officials said the screen was reserved for commercials. A similar incident was reported in 2015 at a bus stand in Kerala’s Wayanad district.