At least 54 students are believed to have sustained injuries during clashes on Saturday outside Degree College in South Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama town, Greater Kashmir reported. Witnesses said several students exited the college premises to stage a demonstration against a checkpoint installed by local police and the Central Reserve Police Force outside the campus.

The daily also posted a video of the incident. There are conflicting reports on the number of injured.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rayees Bhat told Greater Kashmir that the clashes were triggered by students protesting against the checkpoint by pelting stones. Photojournalist Vikar Syed, who was present at the site, said students accused Special Operations Group personnel of making lewd gestures at them before they responded with stone-pelting.

The checkpoint was installed in the run up to the elections in the region. Security personnel used teargas shells and fired pellets to disperse the agitators.

The district hospital’s medical superintendent said that more than 50 students were brought in for treatment. “Three were referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment. The injured were hit by pellets and teargas shells,” the official reportedly told Greater Kashmir.