Jammu and Kashmir: 23-year-old killed in clash with BSF personnel in Batmaloo
Security personnel opened fire after protestors pelted stones on security personnel at Reka chowk, officials said.
Border Security Force personnel gunned down a 23-year-old man on Saturday during a clash with protestors in Jammu and Kashmir’s Batmaloo, PTI reported. The deceased has been identified as Baramulla resident Sajjad Ahmed, officials said.
BSF jawans reportedly opened fire after protestors pelted stones on security personnel at Reka chowk. An official said shops and other establishments shut down after the incident.