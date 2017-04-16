The big news: Amit Shah wants BJP rule ‘from panchayat to Parliament’, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: At least 100 citizens were killed as they were being evacuated from besieged towns in Syria, and a North Korean missile launch failed.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP should rule in every state, from Panchayat to Parliament, Amit Shah tells party workers: He came down heavily on the Opposition leaders who alleged the EVMs were manipulated to favour the saffron party in recent elections.
- At least 100 killed as car bomb destroys buses that were evacuating citizens in Syria: The attack took place in the Rashdin area, close to Aleppo.
- North Korea missile launch ended in failure, says US Pacific Command: The news came hours before American Vice President Mike Pence was due in South Korea to discuss nuclear programmes.
- India calls off maritime talks with Pakistan amid tension over Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence: A delegation led by Pakistan’s Maritime Security Agency was scheduled for a four-day visit to New Delhi from April 16.
- At least 54 students injured in clashes outside Pulwama college, says Greater Kashmir report: A senior police officer claimed that the violence was triggered by students pelting stones to protest a checkpoint installed.
- Three suspected RAW operatives arrested from PoK for anti-state activities, say Pakistani media: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Police alleged that the men had been targeting Chinese engineers, installations and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.
- Inquiry launched after video of a porn clip being played at Delhi’s Rajiv Chowk station goes viral: DMRCL officials said the screen was reserved for ads, and they would check the contractor’s testing and commissioning process.
- Court issues non-bailable warrant against Sanjay Dutt for allegedly threatening Shakil Noorani: The actor’s spokesperson said a communication gap between his legal team and him has led to ‘the situation’.
- At least 90 Islamic State fighters were killed in the US bomb strike, say Afghan officials: Governor of Achin district Esmail Shinwari has maintained that there were ‘no military and civilian casualties at all’.
- Five-year ban on BBC from India’s national parks for its film on Kaziranga’s anti-poaching policy: The Centre said its decision stemmed from the ‘irreparable damage done to India’s reputation’ because of the broadcaster’s documentar