A look at the headlines right now:

BJP should rule in every state, from Panchayat to Parliament, Amit Shah tells party workers: He came down heavily on the Opposition leaders who alleged the EVMs were manipulated to favour the saffron party in recent elections. At least 100 killed as car bomb destroys buses that were evacuating citizens in Syria: The attack took place in the Rashdin area, close to Aleppo. North Korea missile launch ended in failure, says US Pacific Command: The news came hours before American Vice President Mike Pence was due in South Korea to discuss nuclear programmes. India calls off maritime talks with Pakistan amid tension over Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence: A delegation led by Pakistan’s Maritime Security Agency was scheduled for a four-day visit to New Delhi from April 16. At least 54 students injured in clashes outside Pulwama college, says Greater Kashmir report: A senior police officer claimed that the violence was triggered by students pelting stones to protest a checkpoint installed. Three suspected RAW operatives arrested from PoK for anti-state activities, say Pakistani media: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Police alleged that the men had been targeting Chinese engineers, installations and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project. Inquiry launched after video of a porn clip being played at Delhi’s Rajiv Chowk station goes viral: DMRCL officials said the screen was reserved for ads, and they would check the contractor’s testing and commissioning process. Court issues non-bailable warrant against Sanjay Dutt for allegedly threatening Shakil Noorani: The actor’s spokesperson said a communication gap between his legal team and him has led to ‘the situation’. At least 90 Islamic State fighters were killed in the US bomb strike, say Afghan officials: Governor of Achin district Esmail Shinwari has maintained that there were ‘no military and civilian casualties at all’. Five-year ban on BBC from India’s national parks for its film on Kaziranga’s anti-poaching policy: The Centre said its decision stemmed from the ‘irreparable damage done to India’s reputation’ because of the broadcaster’s documentar