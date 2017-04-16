Within a month of forming the government in Manipur, the Bharatiya Janata Party hit coalition trouble on Saturday as the state’s health and family welfare minister and the National People’s Party leader L Jayantakumar Singh resigned citing “government interference”. Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh is yet to take a decision on the resignation as he is currently in Bhubaneswar attending the BJP’s national executive meeting.

“I have been trying to build a vision to the portfolios assigned to me. But there has been many interference to my authority and image as a minister,” he wrote in his resignation letter, according to NDTV. Jayantkumar Singh said his resignation will be finalised on Tuesday when the chief minister will return to Manipur.

Jayanatakumar Singh was believed to have taken the decision after Biren Singh suspended Okram Ibomcha Singh from the post of Director of Health Services, NDTV reported, quoting unidentified officials.

The BJP had formed the government in Manipur claiming support from 33 legislators, which included MLAs from the National People’s Party, Naga People’s Front and Lok Janshakti Party, an independent MLA, a Trinamool Congress MLA, and Congress MLA Shyam Kumar who defected to join the BJP.

On March 15, Biren Singh took oath as the chief minister of Manipur, and on March 20, he won the floor test in the state Assembly.