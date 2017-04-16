Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas on Friday made a veiled attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the party about alleged corruption. “If after riding the plank of anti-corruption to form a government in Delhi, your own people indulge in corruption and if you try to save them and issue no statements, people will question you,” Vishwas says in a video message he posted on Friday without naming anyone.

Vishwas also expressed concern over the recent video clip that was shared heavily on social media last week where a CRPF personnel is seen being attacked by some youth in Kashmir. The AAP leader said political parties were not worried about the soldiers but were busy pleasing their “political bosses”.

“We are only chanting ‘Modi, Modi...Arvind, Arvind...Rahul, Rahul...faces keep coming before us...India is Indira, Indira is India....Modi raj aa gaya, Yogi raj aa gaya…AK raj aa gaya...we don’t seem to realise that all this is for a temporary period,” he said.

He also criticised the Centre for not according Pakistan with the status of a terrorist nation. “Why doesn’t this government declare Pakistan as a terrorist nation in the Parliament and decide that they won’t hold any more talks? Instead, the government has bestowed the Business status of Most Favoured Nation to it,” he said.

Kejriwal retweeted Vishwas’ video on Saturday while describing it as “shaandaar” (fabulous). On Sunday, Kejriwal retweeted an interview clip in which he is heard denying reports of any rift between the two senior leaders. He says Kumar Vishwas is like a family member to him. “The media likes to blow up such issues, next you will be saying my wife is targeting me,” Kejriwal jokingly says in the interview.

Play