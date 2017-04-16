A look at the headlines right now:

Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad airports on high alert after possible hijack threat: A woman sent an email to security agencies saying she had overheard six men discussing a plan to simultaneously carry out the attack on Sunday, reports said. North Korea missile launch ended in failure, says Pentagon: The news came hours before American Vice President Mike Pence was due in South Korea to discuss Pyongyang’s nuclear programmes. Pakistan student lynching: Eight people charged with murder, terrorism: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the incident and urged people to unitedly promote tolerance in the society. Petrol price hiked by Rs 1.39 a litre, diesel by Rs 1.04: Starting May 1, the corporation will revise the rates of fuel every day to reflect the volatility in the markets. Snapchat CEO raises hackles for once saying he doesn’t want to expand to ‘poor countries like India’: The comment by Evan Spiegel is mentioned in a lawsuit filed against the company by a former employee. At least 100 killed in Syria as car bomb destroys buses that were evacuating citizens: The attack took place in the Rashdin area, close to Aleppo. BJP should rule in every state, from Panchayat to Parliament, Amit Shah tells party workers: He came down heavily on the Opposition leaders who alleged the EVMs were manipulated to favour the saffron party in recent elections. Kumar Vishwas appears to attack Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM denies reports of any rift: The AAP chief accused the media of blowing up the issue. Manipur Health Minister resigns from BJP government, says he faced ‘interference’ at work: CM N Biren Singh is currently in Bhubaneswar attending the party’s national executive meeting and will take a decision on the resignation once he returns. India calls off maritime talks with Pakistan amid tension over Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence: Pakistan announced that it will submit a new dossier with “fresh evidence” implicating Jadhav to the United Nations.