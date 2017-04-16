The big news: Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad airports on high alert, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Pentagon said North Korea’s missile launch had failed, and eight students were charged with murder for lynching a Pakistani student.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad airports on high alert after possible hijack threat: A woman sent an email to security agencies saying she had overheard six men discussing a plan to simultaneously carry out the attack on Sunday, reports said.
- North Korea missile launch ended in failure, says Pentagon: The news came hours before American Vice President Mike Pence was due in South Korea to discuss Pyongyang’s nuclear programmes.
- Pakistan student lynching: Eight people charged with murder, terrorism: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the incident and urged people to unitedly promote tolerance in the society.
- Petrol price hiked by Rs 1.39 a litre, diesel by Rs 1.04: Starting May 1, the corporation will revise the rates of fuel every day to reflect the volatility in the markets.
- Snapchat CEO raises hackles for once saying he doesn’t want to expand to ‘poor countries like India’: The comment by Evan Spiegel is mentioned in a lawsuit filed against the company by a former employee.
- At least 100 killed in Syria as car bomb destroys buses that were evacuating citizens: The attack took place in the Rashdin area, close to Aleppo.
- BJP should rule in every state, from Panchayat to Parliament, Amit Shah tells party workers: He came down heavily on the Opposition leaders who alleged the EVMs were manipulated to favour the saffron party in recent elections.
- Kumar Vishwas appears to attack Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM denies reports of any rift: The AAP chief accused the media of blowing up the issue.
- Manipur Health Minister resigns from BJP government, says he faced ‘interference’ at work: CM N Biren Singh is currently in Bhubaneswar attending the party’s national executive meeting and will take a decision on the resignation once he returns.
- India calls off maritime talks with Pakistan amid tension over Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence: Pakistan announced that it will submit a new dossier with “fresh evidence” implicating Jadhav to the United Nations.