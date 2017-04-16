The Indo-Tibetan Border Police, one of the five Central Armed Police Forces of the country, has prepared a guidebook for troops’ wives, PTI reported on Sunday. The booklet, which is part of another manual on personal hygiene, informs the women about their rights and duties. The guide asks the wives of ITBP personnel posted in far-flung areas to be aware of their husband’s regiment, rank, employment ID and pay details. It also asks them to understand the tough and sometimes hostile work environment they grapple with.

The guidebook, which is a first for the force, has already been sent to the troops in frontier locations. Around 85,000 copies have been printed, the news agency reported. The booklet also asks the women to track the men’s mood and to keep an eye out for any sudden changes in behaviour.

ITBP Director General Krishna Chaudhary, who has written the foreword for the booklet, told the news agency that strict directions had been issued to all the formations to ensure that these books were handed over by the troops to their families when they visit them on leave. “We got these booklets prepared by talking to experts and doctors of the force,” Chaudhary said. “The aim is to keep the troops and their families healthy and happy, given the fact that they are deployed in hard areas where communication with the world is minimal.”

“Ensure that your name is included in his service book, your name has been entered as the next of kin in the service record and all bank accounts and life insurance policies,” the instructions state. The women have also been asked to keep track of the exact number of official leaves their husbands are entitled to. The booklet informs them of their legal rights and, among other things, tells them that a government servant demanding dowry is committing a criminal offence.

The ITBP guards the country’s border with China. Personnel are often posted along the border in high-altitude zones.