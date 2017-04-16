Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the Centre’s plan to set up 50 virtual museums across the country to highlight the role of Adivasis in the independence movement of the country, reported PTI. Modi made the announcement at an event in Bhubaneswar, organised to felicitate family members of 16 freedom fighters, who fought against the British in an armed rebellion in Odisha called the Paika rebellion of 1817.

“Unfortunately, the history of freedom struggle was restricted to a few families, years and a few incidents,” Modi said. “It was a massive people’s movement for many years and the present generation must know about it. For a self-respecting country like India, it is essential to recall all those incidents.” He said his government was working towards rectifying it, and the proposal to set up museums was a step towards that goal.

“It is a proud moment for me to remember the sacrifices made by the martyrs. I am fortunate to meet their family members,” said Modi. He said the Paika rebellion was as one of the major historical events during the freedom struggle.

Modi is in Odisha to attend the two-day national executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He held a roadshow before the meeting that started on Saturday evening. The national executive meeting was last held in Odisha in 1997.