The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Sunday said members of the community found misusing the Islamic practice of triple talaq would face social boycott. Maulana Khalid R Firangi of the board made the announcement and said the decision was taken during an executive body meeting.

“There has been misunderstanding on this issue, we will issue a code of conduct on it,” the board said.

On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Muslim women are facing difficulties on the issue of triple talaq, we should work for solution at district level.”

On April 11, All India Muslim Personal Law Board Vice President Dr Maulana Syed Kalbe Sadiq said that simply uttering talaq three times did not actually mean divorce. “Even if I say triple talaq 300 times, it will not materialise into a divorce,” he had said.

Sadiq said every utterance of the word “talaq” is made after a gap of one month, during which the man and woman are expected to attempt a reconciliation. “An amendment in the rule is the need of the hour,” he had admitted.

Earlier, the Centre had urged the Supreme Court to declare the Islamic practices of triple talaq, nikal halala and polygamy inconsistent with Muslim women’s fundamental right to life and dignity.

The Centre had first taken an official stand against triple talaq, nikah halala and polygamy on October 7, 2016, when it had told the top court that gender equality was non-negotiable. Its written submissions will be taken up from May 11 by a five-judge vacation bench of the Supreme Court, which has been hearing a number of petitions challenging the validity of the practices.

The AIMPLB had earlier told the Supreme Court that the pleas challenging the practice of triple talaq were not maintainable as the matters did not fall within the realm of the judiciary. “The validity of the rights in one religion can’t be questioned by court,” it had said in September last year. “As per the Quran, divorce is essentially undesirable but permissible when needed.”