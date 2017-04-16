Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of having “manufactured” the controversy over the Electronic Voting Machines, ANI reported on Sunday. “The opposition is concocting new issues in a factory of some kind,” he said. “During the Delhi Elections, church attacks were the highlight. During the Bihar election, Award Wapasi was the issue. Right now, it is the EVM.”

Modi further suggested that the Congress had raked up the topic ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections. He was adressing workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party at a closed-door meeting as part of its national executive meet in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Modi, who left Odisha for his home state of Gujarat on Sunday after wrapping up the two-day national executive meet, spoke about a wide range of issues, including triple talaq and demonetisation. On triple talaq, Modi said Muslim women were entitled to justice and that the government did not want them to suffer, the news agency reported. He asked BJP workers to tackle the problem at the district level and spread awareness against the social evil.

“Our Muslim sisters deserve justice. We should try to solve this issue at the district level,” the PM said. “We should also proceed on the formula of a new India. We can’t simply move forward at a slow pace, but charge ahead with full speed.”

The prime minister spoke on the National Commission for Backward Classes, and said that there were backward classes even among Muslims and that special conferences should be held for them.

Party President Amit Shah came in for praise from Modi, who referred to him as an able strategist. He also held the success of demonetisation higher than that of the Uttar Pradesh election.

BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh said the next national executive meet of the party will be held in Visakhapatnam on July 15 and 16.