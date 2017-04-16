Digambar Kamat, former chief minister of Goa, has been summoned for questioning by a Special Investigation Team looking into an illegal mining case that dates back to his tenure as the head of the state, PTI reported on Sunday. The senior Congress leader has been asked to appear before the SIT on April 18.

He was questioned once before in February 2014 in connection with the case. Goa Mines and Geology Department’s former director Arvind Lolienkar has also been summoned for questioning, the agency reported quoting an unidentified crime branch official.

A 2012 report by the Justice MB Shah Commission stated that illegal mining to the tune of Rs 34,935 crore took place in the state between 2005 and 2012. The Congress party was in power in the state during the period. They were succeed by the BJP with Manohar Parrikar as the chief minister.

The Mines and Geology Department filed a complaint in 2013 in connection with the illegal mining pointed out by various panels. The SIT was formed by the Bhartiya Janata Party government after the complaint. A First Information Report was filed in August 2013 against politicains, mining department officials and mining firms, including Kamat and Lolienkar.