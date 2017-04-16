Nine people were injured in a shooting in an Ohio nightclub on Sunday, Reuters reported. Two of the injured are critical, while the others are stable, the agency added.

The shooting had been preceded by an argument that had broken out around 3:20 am inside the club, an unidentified Columbus Police official told the agency. Five women and four men had been shot, it added.

The Columbus Division of Police, which had responded to an emergency call from the J&R Party Hall at dawn, said they were looking at the possibility of multiple shooters having been involved.

Several incidents of gun violence are reported in the UNited States every year. Sunday’s incident comes only a few weeks after a shooting incident in another noghtclub in Ohio. In March, one person was killed and 15 others injured after a gunman opened fire in a club in Cincinnati. That incident was also triggered by an altercation.

Last year, Pulse, a nightclub in Orlando, had been the target of the Islamic State group that had deployed shooter Omar Mateen who killed 49 people in June 2016.