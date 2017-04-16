The big news: Telangana hikes reservation for Muslims and Adivasis, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The PM asked BJP workers to reach out to the backward Muslims, and the AIMPLB said those misusing triple talaq would face social boycott.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Telangana passes Bill to increase quota for Muslims and Adivasis: Five Bharatiya Janata Party legislators protesting against the Bill were suspended for creating a ruckus in the House.
- Congress has manufactured the EVM issue ahead of Delhi civic polls, Narendra Modi says in Odisha: The PM spoke about a wide rage of issues at the BJP meet. Muslim women are entitled to justice and the Centre does not want them to suffer, he said.
- Those misusing triple talaq will face social boycott, says All India Muslim Personal Law Board: The board will soon issue a code of conduct for the Islamic practice.
- Nine people injured in a shooting in Ohio nightclub in US: Investigators said an argument had led to the incident, reported Reuters.
- Former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat summoned by SIT in connection with illegal mining case: The senior Congress leader has been asked to appear for questioning on April 18.
- Pakistan yet to respond to India’s demand for chargesheet copy, sentence against Kulbhushan Jadhav: The Ministry of External Affairs said Delhi had asked for the documents on Friday, but has not got a reply from Islamabad yet.
- Rubbish dump collapses in Colombo, kills at least 19: As many as 145 houses are believed to be trapped under the heap of waste in Kolonnawa, on the northeastern edge of the Capital.
- B Sai Praneeth stuns Kidambi Srikanth to lift Singapore Open title: The 24-year-old made a remarkable comeback to win 17-21, 21-17, 21-12.
- Suresh Prabhu flags off train with new vistadome coaches along scenic Visakhapatnam-Araku route: The specially designed coaches have glass roofs, rotatable seats, Global Positioning System and on-board entertainment facilities.
- Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad airports on high alert after possible hijack threat: A woman sent an email to security agencies saying she had overheard six men discussing a plan to simultaneously carry out the attack on Sunday, reports said.