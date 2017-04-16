A look at the headlines right now:

Telangana passes Bill to increase quota for Muslims and Adivasis: Five Bharatiya Janata Party legislators protesting against the Bill were suspended for creating a ruckus in the House. Congress has manufactured the EVM issue ahead of Delhi civic polls, Narendra Modi says in Odisha: The PM spoke about a wide rage of issues at the BJP meet. Muslim women are entitled to justice and the Centre does not want them to suffer, he said. Those misusing triple talaq will face social boycott, says All India Muslim Personal Law Board: The board will soon issue a code of conduct for the Islamic practice. Nine people injured in a shooting in Ohio nightclub in US: Investigators said an argument had led to the incident, reported Reuters. Former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat summoned by SIT in connection with illegal mining case: The senior Congress leader has been asked to appear for questioning on April 18. Pakistan yet to respond to India’s demand for chargesheet copy, sentence against Kulbhushan Jadhav: The Ministry of External Affairs said Delhi had asked for the documents on Friday, but has not got a reply from Islamabad yet. Rubbish dump collapses in Colombo, kills at least 19: As many as 145 houses are believed to be trapped under the heap of waste in Kolonnawa, on the northeastern edge of the Capital. B Sai Praneeth stuns Kidambi Srikanth to lift Singapore Open title: The 24-year-old made a remarkable comeback to win 17-21, 21-17, 21-12. Suresh Prabhu flags off train with new vistadome coaches along scenic Visakhapatnam-Araku route: The specially designed coaches have glass roofs, rotatable seats, Global Positioning System and on-board entertainment facilities. Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad airports on high alert after possible hijack threat: A woman sent an email to security agencies saying she had overheard six men discussing a plan to simultaneously carry out the attack on Sunday, reports said.