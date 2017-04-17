A First Information Report has been filed against the Army for allegedly tying a man to a jeep and using him a “human shield “ against stone-pelters in Jammu and Kashmir last week, NDTV reported on Sunday. The security personnel responsible might face charges of kidnapping and endangering the man’s life, the news channel reported, quoting unidentified officials.

The FIR was filed at the Beerwa police station in Budgam district, where the video was believed to have been shot, on April 13, reported Hindustan Times. The incident was caught on camera on April 9, when bye-elections to Srinagar’s Parliamentary seat were held.

The man was identified as Farooq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Chil Bras village, and the Army unit involved in the incident is believed to be the 53 Rashtriya Rifles. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has sought a detailed report from the state police. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had also said he would look into the incident. The Indian Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps had instituted an inquiry, which had confirmed that the incident took place.

Farooq Dar’s brother Ghulam Qadir had told Scroll.in that on April 9, the two were on their way to Gampora village on their motorbike to attend a condolence meeting at their sister’s house when the Army patrol had picked them up. Ghulam Qadir said he was let off by the security personnel after he showed his government service card, but, the officers had beaten up Farooq Dar and later tied him to the Army vehicle.

Ghulam Qadir alleged that Farooq Dar’s left arm was injured, and besides seizing their mobile phone, the Army personnel had also damaged their motorbike. As the Army jeep patrolled the streets of Kashmir, a note pinned on Farooq Dar’s chest allegedly warned people that this “would be the fate of stone pelters”.

The video went viral on social media and invited widespread condemnation.