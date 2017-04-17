The big news: AIMPLB says misuse of triple talaq will invite social boycott, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: EC asked the Centre to disburse funds immediately to buy paper trail machines by 2019 elections, and Turkey’s Erdogan claimed referendum win.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Those misusing triple talaq will face social boycott, says All India Muslim Personal Law Board: The board will soon issue a code of conduct for the Islamic practice.
- Election Commission tells Centre it can’t delay process of buying paper trail machines any longer: Funds will need to be disbursed at once in order to procure them by the 2019 elections.
- Turkish President Erdogan’s party claims referendum win as country votes ‘Yes’ for Constitutional changes: Unofficial figures had those in favour of the reforms leading with 51.3% of the votes.
- Jammu and Kashmir Police file FIR against the Army for tying man to a jeep, say reports: The police might charge the security personnel responsible with kidnapping and endangering a person’s life.
- Air Force helicopters work round the clock as Mount Abu forest fire continues to rage in parts: The fire was first spotted on Friday around 8 am.
- Nine people injured in a shooting in US’ Ohio nightclub: Investigators said an argument had led to the incident, reported Reuters.
- Congress has manufactured the EVM issue ahead of Delhi civic polls, Narendra Modi says in Odisha: Commenting on the triple talaq controversy, the PM said Muslim women were entitled to justice and the Centre did not want them to suffer.
- Pakistan yet to respond to India’s demand for chargesheet copy, sentence against Kulbhushan Jadhav: The Ministry of External Affairs said Delhi had asked for the documents on Friday, but has not got a reply from Islamabad yet.
- 300-foot rubbish dump collapses in Sri Lanka’s Colombo, toll rises to 26: At least 145 houses are believed to be trapped underneath the heap of waste in Kolonnawa, on the northeastern edge of the Capital.
- Telangana passes Bill to increase quota for Muslims and Adivasis: Five Bharatiya Janata Party legislators protesting against the Bill were suspended for creating a ruckus in the House.