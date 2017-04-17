A look at the headlines right now:

Those misusing triple talaq will face social boycott, says All India Muslim Personal Law Board: The board will soon issue a code of conduct for the Islamic practice. Election Commission tells Centre it can’t delay process of buying paper trail machines any longer: Funds will need to be disbursed at once in order to procure them by the 2019 elections. Turkish President Erdogan’s party claims referendum win as country votes ‘Yes’ for Constitutional changes: Unofficial figures had those in favour of the reforms leading with 51.3% of the votes. Jammu and Kashmir Police file FIR against the Army for tying man to a jeep, say reports: The police might charge the security personnel responsible with kidnapping and endangering a person’s life. Air Force helicopters work round the clock as Mount Abu forest fire continues to rage in parts: The fire was first spotted on Friday around 8 am. Nine people injured in a shooting in US’ Ohio nightclub: Investigators said an argument had led to the incident, reported Reuters. Congress has manufactured the EVM issue ahead of Delhi civic polls, Narendra Modi says in Odisha: Commenting on the triple talaq controversy, the PM said Muslim women were entitled to justice and the Centre did not want them to suffer. Pakistan yet to respond to India’s demand for chargesheet copy, sentence against Kulbhushan Jadhav: The Ministry of External Affairs said Delhi had asked for the documents on Friday, but has not got a reply from Islamabad yet. 300-foot rubbish dump collapses in Sri Lanka’s Colombo, toll rises to 26: At least 145 houses are believed to be trapped underneath the heap of waste in Kolonnawa, on the northeastern edge of the Capital. Telangana passes Bill to increase quota for Muslims and Adivasis: Five Bharatiya Janata Party legislators protesting against the Bill were suspended for creating a ruckus in the House.