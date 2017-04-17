The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha seat in Kerala’s Malappuram began at 8 am on Monday. The bye-poll was held on April 12, necessitated by the death of Indian Union Muslim League leader and former Union minister E Ahamed, who had been elected to the constituency. Around 71.33% of the electorate had turned up to vote in the bye-election.

IUML General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty was fielded as the candidate for the Congress-led United Democratic Front. He contested against the Left Democratic Front’s MB Faisal, who is a member of the Communist Party of India(Marxist), and National Democratic Allaine’s N Sreeprakash, a Bharatiya Janata Party member.

Six independent candidates are also in the fray. The Malappuram constituency has a Muslim-majority population.

Early trends show Kunhalikutty leading by a large margin of 21,483 votes over Faisal. The BJP candidate is far behind in the third spot.