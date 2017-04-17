A well-known counter-insurgent in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Rashid Parray alias Rashid Billa, was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified gunmen in Bandipora district’s Hajin area, Greater Kashmir reported. The 55-year-old commander was wanted in the Saderkoot massacre that left seven civilians dead in October 1996.

Bandipora’s Superintendent of Police Zulfikar Azad said two militants had barged into Billa’s house and opened fire at him at 10 pm on Sunday night. “Billa was not taken to the hospital as he had died on the spot,” Greater Kashmir reported quoting unidentified police officials. The militants did not harm Billa’s family who were also present in the house, the report added.

Besides, the Saderkoot massacre, Billa was wanted in several other cases. In June 2016, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court had directed the police to seize Billa’s property and arrest him, but the police declared him absconding.

On the same day, National Conference worker and a former public prosecutor Imtiaz Ahmad Khan was also shot dead in Pinjoora area of Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday, reported India Today. Khan, who was fired upon by unidentified gunmen at his house, was taken to the hospital were he was declared brought dead.